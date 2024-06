MOURNERS GATHERED IN Sligo this afternoon for the funeral mass of former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman.

The Sligo man died earlier this week at the age of 68, surrounded by his family.

His funeral took place today in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro, Co. Sligo, he is to be buried afterwards in Kilmacowen Cemetery, Sligo.

Gorman chartered an impressive career spanning forty years at the national broadcaster, RTÉ, before his retirement in 2021.

He is best known for his work as RTÉ’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001 where he covered Northern Irish politics. At the time of his retirement he was the broadcaster’s northern editor.

Gorman was remember at his funeral mass today as being a “unique force towards meditation and unity” and as someone who treated people with care and kindness.

“History will be pleased with the part that Tommy Gorman played,” chief celebrant, Reverend Christopher McCann told mourners.

“Our community has lost a friend and a very, very good neighbor.

“All of us have gained because we have had the opportunity of being in some way big or small in contact with Tommy.

We have all gained a mentor whose life witness will continue to bear fruit in our lives.

“He has in some way, given us all part of his life and left us part of it,” McCann said.

He added that Gorman, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1994, was ill for a long time and suffered a lot “but he never allowed it to be his identity”.

“Instead, he embraced and endorsed the ongoing support for cancer patients here in Ireland and further afield. There are many people we know who are extremely grateful for his personal closeness to them,” McCann said.

Gorman is survived by his wife Ceara and their two children Moya and Joe.

His funeral was attended by Taoiseach Simon Harris and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill.

Earlier this week Harris described Gorman as having made an “incredible contribution not just to broadcasting, but indeed to peace on this island” thanks to his work covering the development of Northern Ireland after the Good Friday Agreement.