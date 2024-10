ROBERT JENRICK AND Kemi Badenoch will go head-to-head in the final heat of the Conservative Party leadership contest in the UK, after James Cleverly was knocked out in the latest round of voting.

The former British home secretary was eliminated in today’s ballot of Tory MPs, following Tom Tugendhat who was knocked out yesterday.

Badenoch won 42 votes and Jenrick 41 votes, while Cleverly took 37 – down two votes from yesterday, when he was up 18 from the previous round. A total of 120 Tory MPs took part in today’s vote.

In a social media post, Cleverly said he was grateful for the support he had received from colleagues, party members and the public during his campaign.

“Sadly it wasn’t to be,” he said. “We are all Conservatives, and it’s important the Conservative Party unites to take on this catastrophic Labour government.”

The final round of the contest will now see members of the Conservative Party across the UK vote to select outgoing leader Rishi Sunak’s successor.

The result will be announced on 2 November.

Both Badenoch and Jenrick are seen as candidates favoured by the right of the Tory Party, while Cleverly was thought of as a more centre-ground option.

The latest result has upset many predictions in Westminster and beyond, as Cleverly was seen as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest after yesterday’s round of voting.

With reporting from Press Association