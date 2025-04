THERE ARE LONG delays around Ballymount and Tallaght after a bin lorry fire earlier this afternoon.

The lorry caught fire on the R838 Bóthar Katharine Tynan, and the road was closed between the M50 and Sylvan Drive.

Image of firefighters tackling the lorry fire Dublin Fire Brigade Dublin Fire Brigade

Firefighters have since extinguished the fire and the road has been cleared and reopened but motorists have been advised that long delays remain in the area.

Advertisement