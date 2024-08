TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS THAT have been in place in Dublin City’s northside for the past two years will be lifted this coming Sunday.

Since August 2022, diversions had been in place for inbound general traffic between Edge’s Corner (Fairview Strand) and the Five Lamps Junction.

This diversion, which rerouted inbound traffic via Ballybough and Portland Row, has been undertaken to facilitate works along the North Strand Road as part of the Clontarf to City Centre (C2CC) Scheme.

The inbound traffic lane will reopen at around 6pm this coming Sunday and inbound general traffic between Edge’s Corner (Fairview Strand) and Five Lamps Junction will once again be permitted along Annesley Bridge Road and North Strand Road.

While Dublin City Council said the change will improve traffic flow, a spokesperson added that “it is important to note that off-peak works, including mid-week evenings and weekends, will continue in the coming months”.

These works will focus on completing remaining junction installations and addressing any snagging issues.

Temporary road and cycle track closures may still occur during these times.

Speaking to The Journal, local councillor Naoise Ó Muirí explained that cars were not permitted on this stretch over the past two years and that only taxis and buses were permitted.

“From around August 2022, it had been diverted and you couldn’t get into the city centre in a car that way,” said Ó Muirí.

Update on the re-opening of North Strand Road to general traffic #C2CC 👍 pic.twitter.com/HELmW4gfbS — @naoiseomuiri (@naoiseomuiri) August 28, 2024

While he said people “understand there’s a lot of work involved with a big project like this”, he added that “people also want to see project completed and public domain returned for their use”.

“There’s a bit of a relief all around that it is happening,” said Ó Muirí.

He also remarked that “some had the view that that access would never come back” and added that “we were clear that it was always temporary”.

The C2CC Project will provide segregated cycling facilities and bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7km route that extends from Clontarf Road at the junction with Alfie Byrne Road, to Amiens Street at the junction with Talbot Street.

The project is due to be fully completed in in Quarter Four of this year.

It includes upgrades to six major junctions, 8km of upgraded pedestrian walkways and 6.8km of new and upgraded cycle lanes.

Some 6.5km of century-old water mains have also been replaced while 5.4km of bus lanes have been upgraded.

Ó Muirí said the “cycling project is very big for the area” and that for the first time there will be a “safe route in and out from Fairview to the city centre”.

He also noted that the works include “big improvement in the public domain in places like Fairview with nice outdoor seating areas”.

Meanwhile, Ó Muirí told The Journal that he’s now “anxious that the City Council to finish the project”.

“There’s snagging to be done but we want to see it finished and for the contractor and the works to up sticks and be gone,” said Ó Muirí.