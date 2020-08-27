Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan is back with the highly anticipated Tenet. I’ve seen this and there’s little chance of me spoiling it as the plot is… very Nolan. Let’s just say it involves time travel, a potential WW3 and a Russian baddie. Perfect for the big screen.

RottenTomatoes: 835

IMBD: 8.3/10

Where can I watch it? Cinemas

Away

This animated film sees a boy and a bird go on a journey across a strange album to get back home.

RottenTomatoes: None

None IMBD: 6.5/10

Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Perfumes

This French film is about a master perfumer who gets a new driver – and sparks fly.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMBD: 6.5/10

Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas

Which one would you watch first?

