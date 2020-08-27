This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,163 Views 5 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Tenet

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Christopher Nolan is back with the highly anticipated Tenet. I’ve seen this and there’s little chance of me spoiling it as the plot is… very Nolan. Let’s just say it involves time travel, a potential WW3 and a Russian baddie. Perfect for the big screen.

Away

Source: Gints Zilbalodis/YouTube

This animated film sees a boy and a bird go on a journey across a strange album to get back home.

  • RottenTomatoes: None
  • IMBD: 6.5/10
  • Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas

Perfumes

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

This French film is about a master perfumer who gets a new driver – and sparks fly.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Tenet (659)
None of them (382)
Perfumes (60)
Away (16)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

