Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.
With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.
TenetSource: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
Christopher Nolan is back with the highly anticipated Tenet. I’ve seen this and there’s little chance of me spoiling it as the plot is… very Nolan. Let’s just say it involves time travel, a potential WW3 and a Russian baddie. Perfect for the big screen.
- RottenTomatoes: 835
- IMBD: 8.3/10
- Where can I watch it? Cinemas
AwaySource: Gints Zilbalodis/YouTube
This animated film sees a boy and a bird go on a journey across a strange album to get back home.
- RottenTomatoes: None
- IMBD: 6.5/10
- Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas
PerfumesSource: UniFrance/YouTube
This French film is about a master perfumer who gets a new driver – and sparks fly.
- RottenTomatoes: 100%
- IMBD: 6.5/10
- Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas
Which one would you watch first?
