Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend.

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Intruder

What we know

Dennis Quaid plays every homeowner’s nightmare in this thriller – the kind of dude who, you know, likes to stalk his neighbours.

What the critics say

“Eventually things move from creepy to murdery, as everyone in the audience always knew they would.” - New York Times

“Despite telling the new homeowners that his daughter has a bedroom waiting for him in Florida, Charlie continues to “drop by” for days — or is it weeks? Time is a bit fuzzy in the film.” – The Wrap (some spoilers)

What’s it rated?

Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans

What we know

A whole host of British actors star in this comedy about when the Romans came to town.

What the critics say

“The franchise now reaches its natural culmination: the motion picture. Thankfully, it’s lost little of its puerile charm and historical insight along the way and, as revoltingly corporate as the word “edutainment” may be, it hits the nail on the head when it comes to describing how Horrible Histories offers hard facts with a spoonful of fart-joke sugar.” – Independent.co.uk

“The songs are a bit ramshackle and there are scatalogical jokes that may well date to the period depicted, but there’s an infectious sense of fun and some very good jokes at the expense of pompous Romans and maggoty Celts.” – The Irish Times

What’s it rated?

IMDB: No rating yet

The Chambermaid

What we know

Set in a Mexico City hotel, this looks at the life of Eve, a chambermaid at a high-end premises.

What the critics say

“Cartol gives a persuasive performance as Eve, whose inner life is always simmering and bubbling under, while she must maintain a facial blankness as cloudless and pristine as the towels and sheets.” – The Guardian

“Last year, “Roma” began many conversations about the depictions of housekeepers and domestic workers. “The Chambermaid” is somewhat a continuation of that conversation but without the burden of being based on someone’s memory.” – Roger Ebert

What’s it rated?

