IARNRÓD ÉIREANN SERVICES between Connolly and Tara Street stations in Dublin have resumed after a vehicle struck a bridge along the route.

Services between the Dublin city centre stations were temporarily suspended this evening.

Knock-on delays, more than 35 minutes long, are expected due to congestion along rail lines.

The rail service has told commuters that delays are expected to ease as it regulates services back to normal schedules.

Advertisement