PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT (PBP) TD Paul Murphy has renewed his calls for a pre-election left-wing alliance, arguing that Irish political parties on the left must establish a “left frontier” like was done in France.

Over the weekend, the New Popular Front left alliance came out on top in the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, successfully blocking the far-right from Government.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House today, Murphy said he believes there are very important lessons from France for Ireland ahead of the next election.

He noted that the latest opinion polls point to a likely continuation of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in Government and said this would be “an absolute disaster”

He added that it would be a “missed opportunity” given where the polls have been for most of the period since the last general election.

PBP first touted a vote-left transfer-left pact in May, but at the time excluded Labour and the Green Party from its plans.

Speaking to The Journal, Murphy later defended Sinn Féin’s inclusion in the proposed pact, despite having previously criticised the party’s stance on asylum seekers and immigration more generally.

Murphy said today that he has written to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and is seeking a meeting with her party to establish a left-alliance.

Murphy wants to see a vote-left transfer-left pact ahead of the next election and a commitment from members that they will not go into Government with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“We have to put that chance for change back on the agenda,” Murphy said.

He added that a bottom line issue for the alliance would be that members “must not engage in scapegoating of asylum seekers”.

Murphy said Sinn Féin had previously done this, in the lead up to the local and European elections. Despite this, they are still invited to participate in the alliance.

“Sinn Féin made a very, very big mistake both morally and politically in the run up to the last elections.

“When the Government centered the issue of asylum seekers and said we’re going to crack down on Ukrainians, we’re going to reduce the amount of money they get…Instead of standing clearly against that unfortunately, they said, ‘Yes, we agree and we’d go even further, we would take their medical cards off them’,” Murphy said.

He added that he believes there is a lot of people in Sinn Féin reflecting on the fact that this approach did not work and therefore he is open to conversation with them.

Sinn Féin has been approached for comment.

Other parties

Appetite from other parties on the left appears to be limited for such a pre-election alliance.

New Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said he would like to see his party involved in a left-alliance, but only after the election.

Cian O'Callaghan Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

Likewise, the Social Democrats has said similar.

Speaking to reporters today, Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said his party will not be making any commitments on who they will talk to until after the elections.

He added that they will not rule out talking to any party.