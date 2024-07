TÁNAISTE MÍCHEÁL MARTIN has said that the state will likely be limited in the assistance it can provide to Irish citizens in Lebanon should the security situation there worsen.

In a statement on X, he reiterated the Department’s advice that travel should be avoided to the Middle Eastern country as a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

I remind citizens that, since October, my Department advises against all travel to Lebanon. I urge Irish citizens in Lebanon to leave by commercial means. Citizens should be aware that, if the security situation deteriorates, we may be limited in the assistance we can provide. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 29, 2024

“I urge Irish citizens in Lebanon to leave by commercial means,” he said.

The information provided by the Department on its website states that, “the Department strongly advises all Irish citizens currently in Lebanon to leave now while commercial options remain available.

“The situation in Lebanon remains highly volatile with intensifying clashes along the southern border in recent weeks. In light of the unpredictability of the situation, events could escalate throughout the country with very little warning. This could affect exit routes out of Lebanon.”

Irish advice is in line with that from other states.

The British embassy in Lebanon states on its website that the “Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Israel, Lebanese Hizballah and other non-state actors in Lebanon”.

Similarly the US embassy “strongly encourages” its citizens to reconsider travelling to the country.

A number of airlines have cancelled flights as a reponse to the increased tensions.

German airline Lufthansa have cancelled flights until at least 5 August. Meanwhile Air France and its low-cost subsidiary Transavia have suspended flights to Beirut for today and tomorrow.

Closer to Lebanon, Royal Jordanian has also suspended flights, with at least two of its regular routes to Beirut suspended.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have increased drastically in previous days. On Saturday, a playground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights was struck by a projectile, which exploded, killing 12 young people aged between 10-20.

Israel has said that the projectile was a missile fired by Hezbollah, but the group has said that it had nothing to do with the attack. It said that the projectile was an Israeli abti-missile measure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the site, said that Israel will respond and that it will be “severe”.

Hezbollah has been exchanging strikes with Israel since the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza in October. The latest incident has caused fear that the ground conflict, so far restricted to the Palestinian enclave, could expand to become a regional war.