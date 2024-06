IT’S THE END of June, meaning many people will be jetting off abroad on their holidays as schools close for summer.

However with the first day of industrial action by IALPA pilots due to take place tomorrow, your holiday plans might be in disarray if you booked with Aer Lingus.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Chief Executive of Irish Travel Agents Association Claire Dunn called for Aer Lingus and pilot’s union taking strike action to have “common sense” and to centre passengers in their discussions.

The strike comes at one of the busiest times in the year for flights, as tens of thousands of families and children jet off for their summer holidays.

Whether you’ve been impacted by the industrial action or not, we want to know if you use a travel agent when organising your travel abroad.

So today we’re asking: Do you use a travel agent when booking a holiday?