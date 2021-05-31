#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

France tightens restrictions on travel from UK due to India variant

Travel to France from the UK will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

By Press Association Monday 31 May 2021, 8:09 AM
35 minutes ago 3,700 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453048
Image: PA
Image: PA

PASSENGERS FROM THE UK will have to provide “compelling reasons” to enter France from today as French authorities tighten restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

Travel to France from the UK will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

People who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid-19 test and quarantine for seven days on arrival.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers.

France is currently listed as an “amber” destination by the UK Government which advises against travel there, with British authorities requiring people to self-isolate for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests on return.

Stricter rules for visitors from the UK were first raised by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week amid concern over the variant from India.

An explanation of the new rules on the website of the Consulate General of France in London said: “Given the development of the so-called Indian variant, health measures have been tightened for people travelling to France from the UK.”

It added that from Monday morning “compelling reasons will be required for foreign nationals outside the EU not resident in France to travel to France from the UK”.

The website said “a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours old will be required from anyone travelling to France from the UK” while on arrival “travellers are obliged to self-isolate for seven days”.

The information added that “due to the low incidence of Covid in the UK, for the moment they will not be subject to systematic checks where they are staying”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Travellers entering France from outside the European Union, including the UK, have to sign a sworn declaration that they do not have Covid symptoms and that they are not aware of being in contact with someone with the disease in the 14 days before their journey.

As well as proof of the negative pre-departure Covid test for those aged 11 and over, a sworn declaration to self-isolate on arrival in France for seven days must also be made and a second PCR test taken after the quarantine.

The consulate website said that people who had been vaccinated remain subject to the same rules, adding that people are “strongly advised” to keep international travel “to a minimum”.

France’s move follows Germany starting to require people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days, again in response to the spread of the variant.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie