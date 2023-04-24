Trial date set for man accused of murdering Lisa Thompson

A TRIAL DATE has been fixed for next year for a 38-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson in Dublin last year.

Ms Thompson, a 52-year-old youth worker, was found dead in her home having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Advertisement

Brian McHugh (38), of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, is charged with the murder of Ms Thompson at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on 10 May 2022.

A co-accused, Deirdre Arnold (40), Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin, is charged with impeding the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Ms Thompson between 9 May and 11 July 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a trial date of 26 February 2024, with case management to be completed by 21 July this year.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.