THE BODY OF mother-of-two Lisa Thompson was found inside the door of her home with multiple stab wounds to the chest and a window blind cord wrapped around the neck, a murder trial jury is to hear.

It was during the opening of the trial of Brian McHugh today that counsel for the State said the 12 jurors will also hear that a mixed DNA profile was found on the blind cord, to which the accused man couldn’t be excluded as a minor contributor.

The jury are also to hear evidence that gardaí found jewellery linked to Ms Thompson after a search of McHugh’s home.

Brian McHugh (40), with an address at Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun in Dublin 11 has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to murdering Lisa Thompson (52) at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun in Dublin 11 on 9 May 2022.

Opening the prosecution’s case today, Fiona Murphy SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the court will hear evidence from the deceased’s neighbour Rachel Barton, who will say that she heard a lot of banging around 2am on 9 May 2022.

“She will say she looked out her window and saw a man in Ms Thompson’s back garden,” said Murphy.

Barton, the court heard, will also testify that the man put three bags in the back of a dark green jeep, which then drove towards the main road. Barton had called to Lisa Thompson’s house on three occasions but didn’t get a response.

The prosecution barrister went on to tell the court that another neighbour will give evidence that she had heard banging on a wall of Ms Thompson’s house, a gate opening and closing and a vehicle leaving. “She will say she looked in and saw a light on in the kitchen and it seemed unusual to be on,” added counsel.

Murphy said the trial will hear that Damien Geraghty found Lisa Thompson’s remains inside the door of the property around 3pm that afternoon. Another neighbour then arrived at the scene and rang the emergency services.

When paramedics arrived, they discovered Ms Thompson’s remains. She had numerous wounds to the chest, a bloody mouth and nose and a window blind cord was wrapped around the neck.

Gardaí found the rear door of Ms Thompson’s house unlocked whilst the front door was locked. The upstairs bedroom was “ransacked” but gardaí had noticed no sign of a forced entry. Two knives were missing from a block of knives in the kitchen.

The lawyer also indicated to the jury that they will hear evidence that McHugh knew Ms Thompson.

Murphy said pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan will give evidence to the trial that Ms Thompson’s death occurred through a combination of ligature strangulation causing asphyxia and multiple stab wounds to the left side of the chest.

Counsel added: “Details of strangulation wasn’t raised to the media and only gardai were aware”.

The barrister further stated that the blind cord was retrieved and sent for forensic examination. Counsel said there was a mixed DNA profile on the cord and Ms Thompson couldn’t be excluded as a major contributor, while the accused couldn’t be excluded as a minor contributor.

Murphy said the chance of the DNA coming from anyone else was one in one thousand million.

There will be other evidence, counsel said, about a named woman who was the registered owner of a Hyundai Tucson and CCTV footage will show the vehicle pulling up in a laneway at Sandyhill Gardens on the night. A male is seen getting out of the vehicle and the prosecution will call evidence from a garda who recognised the male as McHugh.

CCTV footage, she said, shows the male approaching Lisa Thompson’s front door at 1.30am and a light coming on.

At 2.50am, a man who the prosecution say is the accused is captured leaving the property but not through the front door. Murphy said the man is carrying something in his hands and gets into the Tucson, which is waiting nearby before driving away.

Counsel said that the Tucson arrives at an Applegreen service station in Finglas and identification evidence will be put before the jurors of McHugh and the named woman being in the car.

She said CCTV footage will show the accused searching through various items and showing the items to the cashier.

Murphy said the evidence will be that McHugh returns to the Tucson, refuels it and is then captured in conversation “making gestures to the person in the car”.

The court will also hear evidence, the lawyer said, that an individual found Ms Thompson’s driving licence on a slip road in Finglas on 10 May 2022. “It is the prosecution case that CCTV footage will show the car would have been in that area,” she said.

The barrister said the car drove to Aldi in Finglas and was captured on CCTV footage arriving at the Clayton hotel beside Dublin Airport. McHugh was driving and the named woman was a passenger in the car, counsel said.

Gardaí carried out a search of nearby wasteland a few days later and recovered Ms Thompson’s medication and her house keys.

Counsel said the court will hear that garda searches were also conducted at the accused’s home at Cairn Court, where he was residing with his mother.

Jewellery linked to the deceased was seized from the house and the jury will hear “information on DNA aspects of that”.

Another part of the prosecution case will be garda searches at the named woman’s home where the Hyundai Tucson was recovered.

A parking ticket for the Clayton Hotel was found inside the car as well as a jewellery valuation certificate, which can be linked to Ms Thompson and had the accused’s fingerprints on it, counsel said.

The trial continues tomorrow before Ms Justice Karen O’Connor and a jury of eight men and four women. It is expected to last three weeks.