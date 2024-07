TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a 14-year-old boy who died following a collision between a car and an e-scooter in Co Kilkenny.

The teenager has been named locally as Joe Carthy.

The collision happened on the Tullaroan road in Bonnettstown, Kilkenny shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene and the teenager, who was on the e-scooter at the time of the collision, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. He passed away there on Sunday.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination in due course.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Fianna Fáil councillor and deputy mayor of Kilkenny City Joe Malone said he visited the teenager’s family following the news of his death.

“It’s so sad. They are all distraught out there,” he said.

“They’re so numb. As I was leaving, there was uncles and aunts and cousins coming to console the family. They’re all around one another. They’ll need that support over the coming days, weeks and months as well.”

Advertisement

Malone said Joe was a member of the Traveller community. He had four sisters and three brothers and was “a quiet young chap” who loved fishing.

He was returning home from fishing when the collision occurred, Malone said.

“He was going to a local school in the city here and fishing was his love and I believe he was also into the handball as well,” he said.

He said Joe had played a game of handball in the local handball alley on Friday.

“The man who was telling me, he gave him a handball to bring away with him because he said he’s a good handballer and to keep it up, you know? He was into sport as well.”

In a post shared on social media, the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement said the news of Joe’s death was “heartbreaking”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carthy Family today. RIP Joe.”

Minister of State and Carlow–Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan commented on the post, saying: “Deepest condolences to Joe’s family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision on Saturday to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Tullaroan Road between 6pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.