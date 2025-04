TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Bronagh English, the Leaving Cert student who died after the car she was driving entered the water in Co Tipperary on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old was fatally injured in the incident, which occurred at Kilmoyler in Cahir.

Gardaí said that some time after 10pm on Thursday, a car left the road at Kilaldry Bridge and entered the River Aherlow.

Bronagh’s body was recovered from the water on Friday morning by members of the Garda Water Unit. A post mortem examination is due to take place.

Rockwell College in Cashel, where Bronagh went to school, has paid tribute to the sixth year student in a statement on social media.

The Rockwell College community mourns the loss of our 6th Year student and friend, Bronagh English.

She was kind, vibrant and talented, and will be dearly missed.

Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.

Rest in peace, Bronagh.

Moyle Rovers Ladies Football Club in Monroe, Co Tipperary has also paid tribute to the teenager.

“We are all very shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the death of Brónagh English in a car accident last night,” the club said in a statement.

Moyle Rovers said Bronagh played for the club for a short time at a young age, adding that her siblings have also been players and her family have been “great supporters over many years”.

“As we mourn the very sad passing of a talented young life and former player our sympathies go out to Brónagh’s family and we will do all we can to help and support them in whatever way we can,” it continued.

“May Brónagh rest in peace and our thoughts and prayers to her heartbroken family.”

The club added that all Ladies Football activities in Monroe are suspended for the weekend as a mark of respect.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio yesterday, Fine Gael councillor John Fitzgerald, who knew Bronagh, described her loss as “a terrible tragedy”.

He said the teenager was “a beautiful girl, a wonderful person, a really good person”.

“I knew her well,” he said, sounding audibly distraught.

“My family and all the community here in Clonmel are in shock, absolute shock. Despair, really, that’s the only way to describe it”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the Kilmoyler to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L3101 or in the Kilmoyler area between 10pm and midnight last night are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

There were a number of fatal road traffic collisions across the island in the space of 24 hours.

A woman in her 50s died after the car she was driving collided with a truck on the main N25 road near Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co Kilkenny yesterday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been taken to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Separately, a woman in her 60s died following a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards, Co Down.

Police in Northern Ireland said the woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, had died at the scene. Eight other people – three men, two women and three children – were taken to hospital for treatment.