TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a “kind soul” who was found dead on a beach in Lanzarote last week.

Steven ‘Wally’ Wallace was discovered at the Playa Chica beach on Tuesday, 5 November at around 7.30am.

Local police are investigating, and it is understood that they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Sinn Féin councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien was a close friend of Mr Wallace and told The Journal that he was the “kindest soul, who never missed an opportunity to make somebody smile and laugh”.

“Wally was the biggest messer in the room,” said O’Brien, “he loved having the craic.”

She added: “He was a talented gentleman; his death at such a young age is an incredible tragedy.”

O’Brien noted that Mr Wallace’s friends and family are “so grateful for the incredible support by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to bring Wally home to rest”.

“Their work helping families in such difficult circumstances is something to be truly admired,” she added.

“Wally will be greatly missed, he touched many hearts in Wexford and beyond and we are all forever grateful for the memories of him that we will now cherish.”

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Department is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.