'It was evil, corrupt, it was dirty cops': Trump gives press conference after his impeachment acquittal

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has slammed those who put him and his family through his impeachment “ordeal” describing them as “evil”.

In his first press conference since his acquittal, Trump addressed a friendly crowd who applauded during multiple parts of his speech.

He said: “It’s been a very unfair situation. Over the last number of years, we had the witch hunt – it started from the day we came down in the elevator and it never really stopped. We’ve been going through it for three years.

“It was evil, corrupt, it was dirty cops, leakers and liars. This should never happen to another president ever.

“I don’t know if other presidents would be able to take it, some people said no they wouldn’t have. It was a disgrace.

“This is not a speech, it’s a celebration. We have something that worked out. We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong.”

Trump said that at the start of his presidency, it was “all about Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bullshit”.

“We thought after the election it would stop, but it just started. It was tremendous corruption,” he added.

Earlier today, Trump began with an appearance at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, a multi-faith gathering for Washington power brokers, business leaders and, especially, conservative evangelicals.

The theme of the breakfast was “love your enemy”.

But from the moment he entered to the strains of Hail to the Chief, Trump made his feelings clear by holding up a copy of USA Today with the banner headline reporting his victory — with a broad grin on his face.

Then, in a tired, raspy voice, Trump indicated he was in no mood for forgiveness, saying he’d been “put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people”.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation,” he said.