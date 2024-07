DONALD TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN team has filed a complaint with the United States’ Federal Election Commission which argues Vice President Kamala Harris cannot use donations which were given to President Joe Biden’s campaign, local media reports.

Biden dropped out of the election race on Sunday evening after weeks of coverage about internal party concerns over his ability to run, given his age and health, and endorsed Harris shortly after his announcement.

According to reports, Biden’s team had raised over $90 billion during his campaign and Trump is alleging that the team cannot transfer those funds to Harris by re-naming its campaign.

The complaint, filed by former President Trump’s campaign team lawyer, seeks to block Harris’ access to Biden’s war chest and argues that the fund should be defunct now that the President has dropped out of the race.

Soon after his announcement on Sunday, big donors, who had previously stopped their cash flow due to concerns over the Biden campaign, had come back in their droves to support Harris and the Democratic party.

If Trump is successful in his bid, the Harris campaign would have to ramp up its fundraising efforts quickly to in order to keep up – despite raising more than $46.7 million from grassroots supporters on Monday alone.

However, it is unlikely that the complaint will be investigated – let alone upheld – by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) before the election.

Last night, the FEC commissioner Dara Lindenbaum wrote on X, formerly Twitter, before reports of the Trump team’s complaint that Harris should get access to Biden’s campaign funds, if she becomes the Democratic Party presidential nominee.

Yesterday, the incumbent Vice President said she had already earned enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee.