Trump has tested negative for Covid-19, White House doctor says

DONALD TRUMP HAS tested negative for Covid-19, his White House doctor has said, 10 days after the US President announced he had contracted the virus.

In memo released this evening by the White House, Dr Sean Conley said Trump has “tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNow antigen card”.

The doctor said the negative determination had taken into account a number of measurements, and not just the rapid test alone, and that “the President is not infectious to others”.

This comes after Trump declared over the weekend he is healthy enough to return to the campaign trial and claimed he is now “immune” from the virus.

Trump plans to hold an outdoor campaign rally this evening at the airport in Sanford, Florida.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in quarantine since testing positive for coronavirus, said rally attendees would be encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitiser would be made available.

“Ultimately, you have a right in this country to show up and express your political viewpoint,” McEnany said on FOX & Friends.

Trump is to visit Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina this week as part of a push to make up ground on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has a double-digit lead in the national polls according to the RealClearPolitics website.

With reporting by © AFP 2020