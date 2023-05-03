Environmental group invite Trump to attend High Court case over fencing at Doonbeg resort

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has been invited to attend a High Court case over sand trap fencing at his resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare.

The invitation was made to Trump, who is currently on a trip to his properties in Scotland and Ireland, by Irish environmental protection group, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE).

FIE has brought proceedings against sand trap fencing allegedly constructed by the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in West Clare during 2022.

While the controversial former President arrives in Ireland today for a short visit to Doonbeg, FIE has urged him “to stay on in Ireland until May 15th”, when case is due before the Irish High Court.

In its action FIE claims that the defendants constructed a fence at the base of the dunes made of large wooden pallets set deeply into the ground side by side with a fine nylon mesh stretched across them.

Advertisement

The new fencing was removed after Clare County Council issued a warning letter and the environmental charity brought a case under Section 160 of the Planning Acts over unauthorised development.

However, FIE says a network of these fences remains along the top of the dunes and they want the court to make orders for their removal.

The environmental group argue that the fences go against the “legally binding Conservation Objectives for the dune system” which requires the owners to “maintain the natural circulation of sediment and organic matter, without any physical obstructions”.

FIE’s Director Tony Lowes said the group has written to Donald Trump, in a letter sent to the resort at Doonbeg suggesting that he stay on in Ireland and attend the hearing in Dublin’s Four Courts.

Lowes claims that the hearing “would be an opportunity for you to learn about the concerns of environmental groups and the importance of conservation”.

With reporting by Jamie McCarron