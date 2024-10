THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN has suddenly found itself on the back foot this week as the fallout continues from a rally in New York on Sunday, during which a comedian made racist jokes.

At the rally in Madison Square Garden, a comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke in which he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage”.

In a segment that took aim at immigrants, and Latinos in particular, Hinchcliffe said: “There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

He also said that Latinos “love making babies” while talking about the number of people of Latin American origin living in the US.

The Republican candidate’s campaign team has issued a rare statement of contrition following the outcry over the racist joke.

Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that the joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign”.

But there are now calls for Trump to apologise personally.

The Archbishop of Puerto Rico, Roberto O. Gonzalez Nieves, has written a public letter to Trump saying, “It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologise. It is important that you, personally, apologise for these comments.”

Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chariman Angel M. Cintrón has also demanded an apology from Trump.

There has been a slew of criticism from well-known pop culture figures as well.

Pop stars Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin have both publicly renewed support for Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris.

“This is what they think of us,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who appeared at a Harris campaign event on Sunday, has also shared a video on Instagram in a show of support for the Democrat.

Republican politicians have come out with statementes criticising the joke too.

Trump supporter and Republican Florida senator Rick Scott, who is in a tight race for reelection against a Latina congresswoman, was among the politicians and strategists who voiced anger on X.

“This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true,” he posted, while the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which has around three dozen members, called the rally “shameful.”

“Puerto Rico isn’t garbage, it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio posted on X on Monday. But he also made a point to note that “those weren’t Trump’s words. They were jokes by an insult comic who offends.”

The island of Puerto Rico is a US territory, meaning it is effectively under US control, and there is a large diaspora population in the United States, notably in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

While Puerto Ricans are technically citizens of the United States, they do not have an elected representative in the US Congress and cannot vote in presidential elections.

Trump has his own history with Puerto Rico from his time in office, when his administration was harshly criticised for its response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.