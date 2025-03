DONALD TRUMP HAS threatened to implement new “large scale” sanctions on Moscow following a major Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the early hours of this morning.

The US President made the announcement on social media platform, Truth Social, hours after the attack in which Russia reportedly fired 261 missiles and drones into Ukraine which hit critical energy and gas facilities in several regions of the country, including Odessa and Poltava.

It comes just days after the Trump administration halted military aid and battlefield intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Reacting to this morning’s attack, Trump wrote: “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

He then addressed both sides, concluding with an ominous ultimatum: “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late.”

Today marks one week since Trump’s historic White House squabble with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he accused the Ukrainian president of “gambling with World War Three” by continuing his country’s fight against Russia.

Friday’s targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure took place against the backdrop of a massive collective defence agreement being signed off on by EU member states who pledged to make €150 billion available as the bloc enters into an “era of rearmament”.

President Zelenskyy announced in a nightly address on Thursday that he is returning to the negotiating table with the US next week, stating: “I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the crown prince”, referring to Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the throne of the oil-rich kingdom.

“After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace.”

Trump last month spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an initial step toward resuming normal relations and undoing sweeping sanctions imposed under former president Joe Biden over the Ukraine invasion.

With reporting from AFP.