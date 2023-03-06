Advertisement

Monday 6 March 2023
# Technical Difficulties
Twitter experiencing major outage as users report difficulties opening links
DownDetector.ie recorded a sharp spike in reported problems after 5pm today.
6 minutes ago

TWITTER IS SUFFERING a major outage globally this evening.

Some users have been reporting that they could no longer open links to articles from outside websites.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” the company’s tech support account said in a tweet, blaming the problem on “unintended consequences” from an update to the platform.

DownDetector.ie recorded a sharp spike in reported problems after 5pm today. 

