Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, replica guns and three samurai swords in Finglas

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in west Dublin after gardaí seized drugs, ammunition, and replica firearms during a planned operation on Monday.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of organised criminal groups in west Dublin, the K-District Community Action team carried out a search of a house in the Prospect Hill area of Finglas.

During the search, gardaí recovered quantities of cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines with a combined estimated street value of €60,000.

Three samurai swords, a replica rifle, two replica handguns and quantities of ammunition were also recovered along with €2,000 in cash.

The firearms and ammunition were removed for further ballistic examination.

The two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Finglas Garda Station.