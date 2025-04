TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after €342,000 in cash was seized at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

The two individuals – one male and one female in their 60s – are being questioned in Garda detention.

The seizure was conducted by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with assistance by members of Revenue Customs Service in an intelligence-led operation.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed the arrests.

“One male and one female both aged in their 60’s were arrested by Gardaí following the seizure and are currently detained for questioning at a Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.”

Investigations are ongoing.