Two motorcyclists have died in separate collisions in Cork and Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
TWO MOTORCYCLISTS HAVE died in separate collisions in Co Cork and Co Westmeath.
In Co Cork, a man driving a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a tractor in Newmarket, Co Cork, yesterday at 8.15pm.
The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gooseberryhill.
No other injuries were reported.
The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Forensic Collision Investigators are to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.
In a separate incident in the early hours of this morning, a man in his 20s died in a single vehicle collision involving his motorcycle in Co Westmeath.
The incident happened at around 2.20am this morning in the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road in Athlone, Co Westmeath.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kilmartins Roundabout is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.
Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed and there are diversions via Junction 9.
Road users travelling between Athlone and Moate are advised to use the M6, as a portion of the R446 is also currently closed.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
They are particularly interested in anyone who was travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm yesterday, and anyone who was travelling in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2.30am this morning.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site