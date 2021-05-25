Two men arrested in Cork after Garda chase and seizure of over €25,000 of suspected drugs

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a Garda chase and €25,000 of suspected drugs were seized on the outskirts of Cork city.

At around 8.30pm, Gardaí from Gurranabraher were on a routine patrol when they stopped a car on the Blarney Road.

As the two men in the car got out so Gardaí could carry out a search, one of the men discarded a package from his trousers and took off running.

Following a short foot chase, the man was arrested. The packed was recovered and contained suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000.

Source: An Garda Síochána

A further search of the car resulted in a find of €2,200 of suspected cannabis herb, €2,000 of suspected cannabis vape cartridges, and €1,200 of suspected cannabis jellies. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and plastic bags.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, where arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Speaking today, Community Engagement Superintendent, Declan O Sullivan said:

We would like to again warn the public about the dangers of edible cannabis products and the risk they pose, particularly were a child to eat them.

“The packaging is very similar to other confectionaries and can be easily mistaken.

“If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.”