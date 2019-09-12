This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, guns and cash in Dublin

The two men – aged 26 and 32 – were arrested at the scene on Dominick St.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 10:06 PM
34 minutes ago 3,613 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807109
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested this evening after gardaí discovered drugs, firearms and cash at an apartment in Dublin’s north inner city.

The two men – aged 26 and 32 – were arrested at the scene on Dominick St and are being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí raided the apartment at 5pm and found two firearms (a handgun and a rifle  €22,000 worth of heroin and cannabis plants as well as a luxury watch and clothes worth €30,000 and a small sum of cash. 

Gardaí say the search was the result of an intelligence-led operation.

