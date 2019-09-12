Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, guns and cash in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested this evening after gardaí discovered drugs, firearms and cash at an apartment in Dublin’s north inner city.

The two men – aged 26 and 32 – were arrested at the scene on Dominick St and are being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí raided the apartment at 5pm and found two firearms (a handgun and a rifle €22,000 worth of heroin and cannabis plants as well as a luxury watch and clothes worth €30,000 and a small sum of cash.

Gardaí say the search was the result of an intelligence-led operation.