Two men arrested as part of money mule recruitment and cyber fraud investigation

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into cyber-enabled fraud, money mule recruitment and the laundering of the proceeds of these frauds.

Between 13 August and 16 November 2020, nine customers of an Irish banking institution had an approximated total of €64,000 stolen from their accounts after responding to a fraudulent smishing text message, which they believed to be from their bank.

This money was subsequently transferred to the accounts of money mules and withdrawn from ATMs.

Arising from these investigations, three searches were conducted this morning in the Lucan area.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), assisted by gardaí in Lucan, arrested two men, aged 19 and 20. They were arrested for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The two men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Clondalkin and Ronanstown Garda Stations. They can be detained for up to seven days.

A total of 11 people have been arrested as part of this ongoing operation investigation a suspected criminal organisation involved in cyber-enabled frauds, money mule recruitment and the laundering of the proceeds of these frauds.

Investigations are ongoing.