Tuesday 3 November 2020
Two men arrested after €105k of suspected cannabis seized during house raids in Cork

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 8:41 AM
42 minutes ago 2,960 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €105,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city. 

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, gardaí carried out two search warrants yesterday.

At 7pm, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Sundays Well Road. During the course of this search, gardaí seized €85,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb. 

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station. The are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A second search warrant was later carried out at a house on Blarney Street which resulted in the seizure of €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis. 

No further arrests were made following this search. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

