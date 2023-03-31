Advertisement

PA PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
# DCI Caldwell
Two men arrested over attempted murder of PSNI officer in Omagh
One of the men arrested yesterday has since been released following questioning.
23 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Co Tyrone last month.

Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm on 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The shooting has been strongly condemned by all of the political leaders in the North.

PSNI detectives investigating the attempted murder last night arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

A 47-year-old man was arrested following the search of a property in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone.

A 60-year-old man was also arrested yesterday following the search of a property in Belfast, and he has since been released following questioning.

They are the 14th and 15th people to have been detained as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Caldwell.

A PSNI spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

The investigation into Caldwell’s attempted murder is primarily focused on the New IRA after a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the organisation and claiming responsibility for the shooting.

Diarmuid Pepper
