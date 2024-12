TWO MEN HAVE been charged with the murder of 40-year-old Karen Cummings in Co Down on Saturday evening.

Karen was found unconscious with a serious head injury in Laurel Heights in Banbridge on 14 December and died at the scene a short time later.

A 42 year-old man had been arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, while a second man, aged 32, was arrested in the local area on Sunday.

The 32-year-old man is charged with murder, while the 42-year-old-man is charged with murder, firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.

Both are expected to appear before Newry Court tomorrow.