Friday 23 December 2022
The scene in Patrickswell on Wednesday night
# Patrickswell
Two men to appear in court over violent disorder in Limerick on Wednesday night
Both men are due to appear before Limerick District Court later this morning.
10 minutes ago

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been charged in relation to the assault and violent disorder on Main Street, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on Wednesday night.

Both men are due to appear before Limerick District Court, Mulgrave Street, at 10.30am today.

The assault occurred after a large crowd gathered in Patrickswell at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

A number of cars were damaged during the incident, and three vehicles were seized for technical examination.

Sources told The Journal that multiple vehicles were rammed during the incident, and that weapons including a baseball bat and a hammer were used to damage the cars.

A third man who was also arrested was released without charge and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí today said that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Author
Órla Ryan
