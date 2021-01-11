Two men due in court following seizure of €178k worth of drugs during searches of car and homes

TWO MEN ARE due to appear before court following the seizure of approximately €178,000 worth of drugs.

At around 2am on Saturday, gardaí stopped a vehicle while on patrol on the Skerries Road in Rush. A search of the vehicle and its occupant was carried out with assistance from the Balbriggan District Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €46,000 was seized, along with cash to the value of €9,530.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Following this seizure, a number of searches were carried out under warrant, at residences in Rush, Baltinglass and Blessington on Saturday.

During the course of these searches, six large vacuum packed packages of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €121,000 were seized.

Smaller quantities of cannabis (€5,500), MDMA (€3,000) and cocaine (€2,500) were also seized.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Both men arrested in relation to these seizures have since been charged.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The first man arrested is due to appear before Swords District Court today at 10.30am.

The second man arrested is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number one today at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as people have been charged.