TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of 20 kilos of cocaine worth €1.4 million and €15,000 in cash in Dublin.

The seizure was made by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) after they intercepted two vehicles shortly before 5.00pm on Thursday in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

It was part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara.

Two men, aged 53 and 49, were arrested pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug distribution activities for an organised crime group.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.