TWO MEN HAVE been hospitalised with serious injuries following an incident in which shots were fired at a house in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí were alerted to a public disturbance at Midlands Regional Hospital at around 9.50pm last night.

Shortly after that, gardaí and officers from the Armed Support Unit responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence in Kilcruttin.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were conveyed from the scene and have since been transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

They are appealing to any road users who were in the Midlands Regional Hospital and Kilcruttin areas of Tullamore between 9.30pm and 10.30pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.