TWO WOMEN WHO were arrested in connection with the seizure of €1.28m worth of Cannabis at Shannon Airport yesterday have been charged.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are expected to appear before Limerick District Court this evening.

Gardaí arrested them after Revenue officers seized 64kg of suspected herbal cannabis at the airport.

A Revenue spokesperson said the cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages in the baggage of two female passengers who had disembarked from a flight originating from the United States.

The spokesperson added that the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.