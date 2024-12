TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested after Revenue officers seized 64 kilograms of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,280,000, at Shannon Airport today.

The women, in their 20s and 40s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the Southern Region and a Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said the cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages in the baggage of two female passengers who had disembarked from a flight originating from the United States.

The spokesperson added that the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Revenue operations

In separate searches last week, Revenue officers seized contraband with an estimated value of over €880,000 in operations in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare.

These detections included over 30kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of almost €611,300, and almost 2.35 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €164,500.

Elsewhere, over 250 items of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of €83,000, were seized, as well as around 460 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of over €10,000.

The 2.35 kg of cocaine was seized following an intelligence led operation, when Revenue officers searched two consignments at Dublin Airport.

The illegal drugs were concealed in boxes described as ‘Engraved Leather Organiser’ and ‘Yoga Wear’, that had arrived in air cargo consignments from the United States and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

The herbal cannabis meanwhile was seized as a result of risk profiling, and with the assistance of detector dogs Sam, Enzo and Ciara, by Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands.

Detector dog Enzo Revenue Revenue

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the USA, the United Kingdom, Thailand, India and Spain.

The parcels were destined for various addresses nationwide.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

The alcohol seizure was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched passengers passing through Rosslare Europort, and whilst examining parcels at premises in the Midlands.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.