Friday 5 June, 2020
UK human rights watchdog to launch inquiry into racial inequalities surrounding Covid-19

The EHRC said it was a “once in a generation” opportunity to tackle deep-seated inequalities.

By Press Association Friday 5 Jun 2020, 11:49 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE UK’S HUMAN rights watchdog is to mount a statutory inquiry into the racial inequalities exposed by the coronavirus crisis.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it was a “once in a generation” opportunity to tackle deep-seated inequalities and create a fairer country.

The move comes amid a wave of protests across highlighting the anger felt over the treatment of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

The demonstrations were provoked by the unrest in the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, but the message from protesters has widened to discrimination more generally.

Earlier this week, a report by Public Health England (PHE) found that – after accounting for the effect of sex, age, deprivation and region – people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have around twice the risk of death from Covid-19 than people who are white British.

Those of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Other Asian, Caribbean and Other Black ethnicity have between a 10% and 50% higher risk of death when compared to white British people.

EHRC chairman David Isaac said: “Now is a once in a generation opportunity to tackle long-standing entrenched racial inequalities.

“We intend to use our statutory powers to address the loss of lives and livelihoods of people from different ethnic minorities.

“Only by taking focused action to tackle race inequality across Britain will we become a fair country in which every individual can reach their full potential.

“This inquiry is part of our long-term strategic approach to tackle the structural inequalities that the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare.

“This is an important step towards ensuring that the deep-rooted inequality faced by ethnic minorities is meaningfully addressed as we rebuild.”

The EHRC said the proposals for its inquiry will be discussed with race equality leaders before setting out the terms of reference in the coming weeks.

The inquiry will have the power to compel evidence from governmental departments and other organisations as it seeks to produce evidence-based recommendations to deliver progress.

It comes after PHE faced criticism that its report did not go far enough in explaining the reasons why BAME people are worse affected by the virus.

There has been concern at figures suggesting BAME people were nearly 50% more likely than white people to be arrested in London under the coronavirus laws.

