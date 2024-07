AS ELECTIONS CAMPAIGNS come to an end in the United Kingdom the Conservative party have suffered from last-minute blows.

As the final results of the final YouGov poll were published this evening, The Sun newspaper – a staunch Tory-supporting tabloid and known to back election winners – published its preview of tomorrow’s front page.

“As Britain goes to the polls, it’s time for a new manager… and we don’t mean sack Southgate,” the front page of the paper says, poking fun at calls to oust the England football manager.

Tomorrow's front page of the UK version of The Sun newspaper. The Sun online The Sun online

As the paper explains, while it supports many of the policies brought in under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s time in No 10 – such as the Rwanda policy and tax reforms – it adds: “Put bluntly, the Tories are exhausted.”

“It’s time for change,” the paper adds.

The results of the final YouGov poll are less forgiving as they project Sunak’s Conservative Party are on track to lose more than 260 seats, including some high-profile MPs.

Compared to the 2019 General Election result, the British Labour Party are on track to gain more almost 230 seats, doubling their current count and even win some seats in SNP strongholds in Scotland.

Sunak insisted in a closing speech to supporters this evening that the contest was “not over”, while conceding he was the “underdog”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer crossed the country in a bid to shore up support and warn against overconfidence in the campaign’s remaining hours.

“What I’ve said to the team is nobody is to be complacent,” he told reporters. Quipping that he hoped it would not be bringing them home anytime soon, Starmer said Labour had been doing “a lot of preparation” for governing.

“We’re not going to get a period of time for grace. We’re going to start straight away.”

Voters head to the polls from 7.00 am tomorrow morning, with results expected from around 2230 GMT into Friday morning.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024