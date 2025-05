Vardkar, Lyra and Goggins will sleep in caves and scale gigantic peaks in tonight's episode. RTÉ RTÉ

THE FORMER TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar is among a group of musicians, sports stars and celebrities testing their abilities on a new RTÉ programme airing tonight.

Former special forces soldier Ray Goggins will be sending Belfast rap trio Kneecap to the Arcitc and ex-Fine Gael leader Varadkar to South Africa to test their extreme outdoor expedition skills.

The new adventure programme, Uncharted with Ray Goggins, was announced earlier this month and airs at 9.35pm this evening on RTÉ One television.

Varadkar tonight will team up with Irish singer Lyra to travel through the wild, untamed mountains of Drakensburg, South Africa. Alongside Goggins, they will sleep in caves and scale gigantic peaks.

Kneecap will join Goggins in the Arctic in a future episode.

Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane and six-time All-Ireland Camogie star Ashling Thompson will travel to Bolivia to the start of the fabled ‘Death Road’ on a seven-day challenge for the series.

Galway hurler Joe Canning and track and field star Thomas Barr will also join Goggins in Colombia, where they will navigate five deadly river rapids, coming face-to-face with deadly snakes and venomous spiders.