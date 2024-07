VOTERS ACROSS BRITAIN are waking today to find that they have granted Keir Starmer’s Labour Party a landslide victory over Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

The shockwaves continue to roll through each constituency in the UK today, with major losses for political heavyweights like former Prime Minister, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, who was once touted as a potential Conservative leader.

In Northern Ireland, the picture is equally seismic, with the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr losing his seat in North Antrim as that party faces a bruising election outcome.

Newspaper headlines across the UK are marking a massive change for the country after 14 years of Tory rule, all of them highlighting the shift towards red.

Sometimes, newspapers have to get to print before a clear winner is outlined in an election count, but exit polling indicated that Labour’s win was so definite, there was no confusion this morning:

***

The Daily Mirror features Starmer’s “thumping landslide victory” on its front page, with a photo of the new PM and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer:

Daily Mirror 5 July Daily Mirror Daily Mirror

***

The Daily Telegraph, traditionally a staunch supporter of the Conservative Party, marks Labour’s victory with a “Labour landslide” and another picture of the soon-to-be new residents in Number 10.

Underneath that, it focuses in on the “worst result for Tories in modern history” and predicts that Conservative leader and PM, Rishi Sunak, will resign. Sunak gave a concession speech early this morning in which he took full responsibility for the losses and apologised to his party’s candidates.

Daily Telegraph July 5 Daily Telegraph Daily Telegraph

***

The same picture here of Starmer and his wife on The Guardian front page, not breaking with the Friday morning trend after this election result.

This paper heralds a “Huge Labour majority predicted by exit poll”, giving an indication that it was relying on the (now correct) exit poll results that came in around 10pm Thursday evening.

Guardian July 5 The Guardian The Guardian

***

For The Times, the same photo of Starmer and his wife walking victoriously in the sunshine, with the headline, “Exit poll puts Labour on course for landslide”, relying on the detailed exit poll data as of Thursday night.

That paper refers to Starmer’s “Blair-style majority” recalling Tony Blair’s first landslide election win in 1997.

The London Times The Times The Times

***

The Daily Mail, a right-leaning stalwart, also tells readers about, “Labour set for historic landslide” with its headline, including a reduced the picture of the new Number 10 residents and showing some polling data of the ‘dramatic’ exit poll of Thursday night.

The paper references ‘battered Tories’ who just about escaped ‘a total wipeout’ and correctly predicted the rise of Farage’s Reform party, which has done exceptionally well across Britain, winning a small number of seats but coming second in many constituencies.

Farage, having been elected this time around as an MP for the first time, following several unsuccessful attempts, made it clear that his Reform party is now ‘coming for Labour’.

Daily Mail July 5 Daily Mail Daily Mail

***

Breaking with tradition this morning is The Daily Express, which instead of showing a victorious Starmer and wife, chose to show defeated PM, Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty walking away from the camera.

The headline? “Crushing blow to Tory Party in election wipeout”, one that Sunak and party would have dreaded.

Daily Express July 5 Daily Express Daily Express

***

The Sun newspaper, went straight for a reference to the electoral shift to Labour with the headline, “Britain sees red” having itself backed Starmer’s party in the election.

A shot of the new PM and his wife standing aside a map of Britain showing the huge numbers who have voted for Labour in this election.

The Sun July 5 The Sun The Sun

***