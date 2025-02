UK NEWSPAPERS HAVE been full of praise for British prime minister Keir Starmer following his White House meeting with US president Donald Trump yesterday.

In an upbeat meeting, Trump handed Starmer a win on a possible trade deal, while the British leader pandered to Trump’s love of the royal family with an invitation for a state visit from the UK’s King Charles.

The Sun described this invitation for a state visit as a “special delivery” while the Daily Mirror said the invite was Starmer’s “Trump Card” that “set the tone”.



The Daily Mail described yesterday as a “historic White House summit” and labelled the meeting a “love-in at the Oval Office”.

The paper also remarked that the two “struck up an unlikely bromance”.



The i Paper meanwhile praised “Starmer Charmer” for pulling off a “diplomatic win” which could “avert threat of tariffs”.

It also noted how both Trump and Starmer spoke of a determination to reach a “historic peace deal” in Ukraine.

Trump will meet with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.



The Guardian and the Financial Times meanwhile focused on the US “backstop” that Britain and France wants in exchange for deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a deal with Russia to end the war.





Elsewhere, the Daily Express’s front page claimed that Trump backed a “great deal for Brexit Britain”.



The Times meanwhile focused on Britain possibly being “spared” from Trump’s tariff threats.



The political editor of BBC’s Newsnight, Nicholas Watt, said that the “mood in the Downing Street team is absolutely ecstatic”.

“I’m hearing things like ‘game, set and match’,” he added.

“Game, set and match”.



Newsnight Political Editor @nicholaswatt reports on what British officials with Keir Starmer in Washington are saying after meeting President Trump.

#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/tkBCDAR482 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 27, 2025

Watt also said that the work that went into the meeting “was like running a general election campaign all over again” and it “cemented the personal relationship between Starmer and Trump”.

“This was his best moment as prime minister,” one Labour source told Watt.

Lewis Goodall, a journalist who presents The News Agents, remarked that “all in all, Starmer’s first Trump White House visit looks like it couldn’t have gone much better”.