DAILY PAPERS IN the UK have made their final pitch to voters as the public heads to the polls for today’s General Election.

Polling stations opened at 7am and poll after poll suggests it could be a historic landslide for Labour.

The Daily Star is taking particular glee with the turmoil likely to befall Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, with its front page bidding a “fond farewell” to “self-entitled clowns, chancers, liars, wazzocks, cheats, sociopaths, scumbags and bellends”.

Front page of the Daily Star newspaper

Its front page also claims the Tories have taken the public for “complete mugs” over their 14 years in Number 10.

However, the ‘Thought for the Day’ on the Daily Star front page takes a “wait and see” approach to whether Keir Starmer’s Labour will do any better.

The conservative Daily Express meanwhile calls on the public to “vote Tory”, despite noting that the party faces a “punishing pounding at the ballot box”.

Daily Express front page

The paper claims “unchecked power” for Labour for “diminish this great country of ours”.

“We will continue carrying the torch of Conservatism until it is burning bright again,” says the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror meanwhile urges its readers to “vote for change, vote Labour”.

It also uses its front page to remind voters to bring photo ID.

Front page of the Daily Mirror

In 2022, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson introduced a law requiring photo ID at polling stations.

However, in local elections in May, Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID – he was told by polling station staff he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail warns its readers to reject Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.

Alongside a photo of Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, the paper states: “Vote Farage, get them…”

Daily Mail front page

The Daily Mail claims Labour would bring in “uncontrolled immigration” and the scrapping of the controversial Rwanda plan, as well as “rampant wokery, betrayal of women’s right, Net Zero mania, and surrender of our Brexit freedoms”.

The Sun meanwhile goes for a Euro 2024 themed front page, stating that it’s “time for a new manager” and they are not talking about England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Sun's front page

In Scotland, the Scottish Daily Mail is hoping its readers dislike former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Front page of the Scottish Daily Mail

The former SNP leader will be a pundit on ITV’s election night coverage, and next to a photo of a gleeful Sturgeon, the Scottish Daily Mail states: “Back Rishi and beat the SNP… or she’ll be celebrating like this on your TV tonight.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, The National, a paper which backs Scottish independence, is wary of a Labour win, telling its readers that Starmer will “deny us a say on Scotland’s future” and “support the failed Brexit project”.

Front page of today's 'The National'

It’s a different feel though on the Daily Record, which features Starmer in a Barack Obama-inspired ‘Change’ style image, urging its voters not to “miss the chance to kick” the Tories out.

Front page of today's Daily Record