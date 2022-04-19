#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 April 2022
Priti Patel defends plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda and says UK has 'infinite compassion'

Potential asylum seekers arriving across the English Channel on small boats could be sent to Rwanda for processing.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 4:23 PM
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Image: parliament.tv
UK HOME SECRETARY Priti Patel has claimed that the UK has “infinite compassion” as she defended the country’s plans to send migrants who cross the English Channel to Rwanda for asylum processing. 

Patel told the House of Commons this afternoon that illegal migration “puts unsustainable pressures” on UK public services and that the Rwanda policy was part of efforts to “break the evil business model” of people smugglers. 

The new plans have been criticised from both inside and outside the political world, with the Archbishop of Canterbury using an Easter sermon to say the plans were “opposite the nature of God”.

During sharp exchanges in the House of Commons, Patel said today that access to the UK’s asylum system “should be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers”

“We cannot sustain a parallel illegal system. Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not,” she said. 

To jeers in the chamber, Patel claimed that the current UK government has “done more than any other in recent history to support those fleeing persecution, conflict or instability.”

She said, however, that the UK “cannot control our borders without tackling illegal migration”. 

Which, Mr. Speaker, is facilitated by people smugglers, serious organised criminals that profit from human misery, who do not care about people drowning in the Channel, or suffocated in the back of containers. We must break their lethal and evil business model by removing the demand for their repugnant activities. 

Responding to Patel’s statement, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the plans “unworkable, unethical and extortionate” and claimed it was a “shameful and desperate attempt to distract from the Prime Minister’s law-breaking”. 

Cooper also focused on the cost of the plan, saying there is “no information” on how much it will cost. 

The policies that she has announced today are unworkable and ethical and extortionate in the cost for the British taxpayer. There’s no information from the Home Secretary about the costs today. Will she admit the €120 million she’s announced doesn’t pay for a single person to be transferred.  

Former prime minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that she does not support the government’s plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda on the grounds of “legality, practicality and efficacy”.

The plans would not relocate women and children to Rwanda, with May therefore seeking assurances that the plan would lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children. 

Patel replied that “the full details” of the agreement between the UK and Rwanda had been published but that she would not detail the exact “eligibility criteria” for those being relocated as smuggling gangs could potentially “exploit various loopholes in our existing laws”.

