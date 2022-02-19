Ukraine rebel leaders announce 'general mobilisation' amid accusations of fresh attacks

People waiting to be evacuated to Russia amid crisis in Donetsk.

THE LEADERS OF Ukraine’s two breakaway regions announced a general mobilisation this morning, spurring fears of a further escalation in fighting in the country.

The announcements came after observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OCSE) reported a significant rise in attacks on the frontline in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

The two sides accused each other of fresh attacks this morning.

“I urge my fellow citizens who are in the reserves to come to military conscription offices. Today I signed a decree on general mobilisation,” Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, said in a video statement.

The leader of the Lugansk separatist region, Leonid Pasechnik, meanwhile published a decree saying the measure in his region was signed to prepare for “repelling aggression”.

Western leaders have for weeks raised the alarm over a build-up of Moscow’s army around Ukraine with Washington warning that an imminent attack could take place.

Pushilin claimed his region’s forces had prevented attacks he said were planned by Ukraine security services, and that the Ukrainian army had continued attacks.

“Together, we will achieve for all of us the victory we desire and need. We will protect Donbas and all Russian people,” Pushilin added, using the term for eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly denied any plans to regain control of separatist-held areas using force or of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

More than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukraine’s army and Moscow-supported separatists since fighting broke out in 2014.

Ukraine’s armed forces accused Moscow-backed rebels this morning of launching a huge new wave of attacks that have intensified fears of a Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

In a statement, the joint military command for east Ukraine reported 66 exchanges of fire by 7 am local time (4 am GMT) — a high number compared to recent stages of the conflict— while the rebels called the situation “critical”.

The statement said the rebels had resorted to using banned 82 and 120 millimetre-calibre mortar shells in towns across the front running in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

“There have been no losses among members of the armed forces as a result of the enemy’s attacks,” it said.

“The armed forces control the situation and continue to perform their mission to rebuff and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.”

Moscow formally denies being involved in the conflict and calls it Ukrainian internal affairs.

But monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OCSE) have reported regular shipments of Russian weapons across the border throughout the eight-year war.

The OSCE reported a massive 870 ceasefire violations across the conflict zone in its latest report Friday, which referred to incidents on Thursday.

“In recent days, the OSCE Special Monitoring to Ukraine (SMM) has observed a dramatic increase in kinetic activity along the contact line in eastern Ukraine,” the OSCE said in a statement.

Rebel leaders accuse the Ukrainian armed forces of trying to retake their two separatist regions by force — a claim Kyiv denies.

The rebel leadership in Donetsk on Saturday called the situation “critical” and announced a “general mobilisation”.

The leader in the smaller separatist Lugansk region did the same about an hour later.

Telephone call

Last night, US President Joe Biden restated his belief that Russia will invade Ukraine within “days” or “weeks”.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” said the president.

The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as tensions spike in the crisis over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the call was “on the president’s schedule” for Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not changed his plans to personally attend Saturday’s Munich Security Conference, his office said, despite US warnings of a Russian invasion.

Without referring to US President Joe Biden’s questioning of whether it would be wise to leave Kyiv, Zelensky’s office issued a statement insisting that the situation in Ukraine’s east “remains under full control”.