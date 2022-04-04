17 mins ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian troops “murderers, torturers, rapists, looters” as Ukraine buries civilians who were killed over the weekend.

Local authorities say they have been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead, including some found with their hands bound behind their backs, after brutal attacks in cities like Bucha, which is northwest of Kyiv, and elsewhere.

Russia is denying responsibility but Nato and the UN have voiced horror at the reports of civilian murders.

Speaking in Russian last night during his nightly addresss, Zelenskyy said: “I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel.”

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled.”

