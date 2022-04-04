#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
HERE ARE ALL the latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:

  • Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 410 civilian bodies have been recovered so far after a weekend of brutal attacks
  • Images from the scenes in cities like Bucha have sent shockwaves around the world
  • Local authorities in Ukraine said they had been forced to dig communal graves to bury people who have been killed
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian troops “murderers, torturers, rapists, looters”
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the killings as “a punch to the gut”
  • Around 4.2 million people have fled the country since Russia started to invade in February
  • Zelenskyy addressed the music industry over video at the Grammys last night, saying: “Support us in any way you can — any, but not silence.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian troops “murderers, torturers, rapists, looters” as Ukraine buries civilians who were killed over the weekend.

Local authorities say they have been forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead, including some found with their hands bound behind their backs, after brutal attacks in cities like Bucha, which is northwest of Kyiv, and elsewhere.

Russia is denying responsibility but Nato and the UN have voiced horror at the reports of civilian murders.

Speaking in Russian last night during his nightly addresss, Zelenskyy said: “I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel.”

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled.”

Read the full report on The Journal.

Good morning all. Lauren Boland here. After a brutal weekend in Ukraine, we’re here to bring you the latest developments in the war.

Here’s what you need to know so far this morning:

