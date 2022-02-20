#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 February 2022
Irish embassy in Ukraine 'working through the night' to get surrogate babies home, says Coveney

Currently, the Department of Foreign Affairs are advising people not to travel to Ukraine.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 3:03 PM
27 minutes ago 1,609 Views 1 Comment
Minister Simon Coveney
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has said that there are a number of surrogate babies born in Ukraine on their way to Ireland this afternoon, as tensions continue to rise over a potential Russian invasion.

Speaking to Newstalk’s On The Record, Coveney said that the Irish embassy in Kyiv and the consular team in Dublin have worked “through the night” to ensure that families who were involved in surrogacy over the last few days could get home safely.

The Journal reported earlier this week that the babies of more than a dozen families, due to be born through surrogacy, would be brought back to Ireland as quickly as possible due to the threat of a Russian invasion.

“Our team in the embassy in Kyiv and our consular team in Dublin have been literally been working through the night with families to try to ensure that the families who have been involved in surrogacy in the last few days can get home safely,” Coveney said.

“Just to reassure everybody, there are a number of families involved here and they’re all safe and a number of them are on their way home this afternoon, which is a good outcome.”

For families who are expecting babies to be born in the coming days, Coveney said that the advice remains not to travel.

“Our advice is not to travel to Ukraine, but of course, we will work individually with the families to try and find solutions under difficult circumstances to keep everybody safe but also to unit parents with children who are being born.”

Earlier this week, there was a confirmation that a temporary measure was put in place to shorten the exit process for children born in Ukraine through surrogacy and would expedite the journey home for Irish couples with their newborns.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) were briefed on the measure by Senator Mary Seery Kearney, with arrangements being granted by the Department of Foreign Affairs which meant that babies born in Lviv would not have to travel to Kyiv.

“While every case is unique, the general effect of today’s arrangements will be to shorten the process by a number of days,” said the IFTS in a statement.

“We ask that should the situation escalate further, the DFA will further expedite the exit process while ensuring the integrity of the process is not compromised and that the safeguards to protect the child, the surrogate mother and the parents remain adhered to.”

- Additional reporting by Lauren Boland

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

