UKRAINIAN REFUGEES LIVING in a building formerly used as student accommodation in Cork City have expressed shock and sadness about plans to relocate them in the coming months.

It is believed there are about 300 Ukrainians – mostly women and children – currently living in the privately owned Cork Student Village on the Carrigrohane Rd near the Victoria Cross area of the city.

The accommodation – close to University College Cork – was first closed to students for the 2023/2024 academic year, and has since been lived in by Ukrainians fleeing war in their home country.

However, the Department of Integration has now written to the residents telling them that their accommodation was now “ending”, and they would be relocated in March.

The letter – seen by TheJournal - advises residents that department officials will attend the accommodation on 4 and 5 March between 10am and 6pm to make arrangements for alternative accommodation.

The letter states that due to the pressure on accommodation in the country, requests for accommodation in a specific area will not be taken into account, except in cases where there is a serious medical issue.

Residents have also been informed that they will no longer be allowed to have pets in their new accommodation and will have “to make appropriate arrangements” for them. The letter also states that any accommodation is temporary and they may be moved again in the future.

The department said that if any future accommodation is not accepted, there will be no further offers made, and said residents were free to find their own accommodation, while also acknowledging there were not many options as there was “an accommodation crisis” in Ireland at the moment.

Shock and dismay

The news has been met with shock and dismay by Ukrainians staying in Cork Student Village. Many have established links in Cork city, with children attending local schools.

Speaking to TheJournal, one Ukrainian resident – Liya – expressed deep concern about the move and the psychological distress it would cause children. She has one child in 5th class, and is worried about how the move will affect them.

“Changing schools just three months before the year ends is extremely difficult,” she said.

“Even within a Ukrainian-speaking environment, switching social groups is stressful. Moving to an English-speaking school risks blocking a child’s communication skills due to fear and uncertainty.”

Liya – who because of a medical condition must follow a specific diet – said moving to accommodation where she can’t cook “would be catastrophic for me”. However, because her condition is chronic and manageable, she doubted whether she would be able to make specific request for accommodation.

Department statement

In a lengthy statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Integration confirmed that it was relocating the residents of Cork Student Village.

“The need for accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine is decreasing across the country,” a spokesperson said.

“This means that some current accommodation centres will be closing and people who still need or are eligible for State-funded accommodation will be asked to move to new accommodation.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is responding to this change and working to support people affected.

The department said it was working to return as much student accommodation as possible to use for students, and it appreciated “that this is not easy for people and that moving location may be very disruptive”.

“We have always been clear that accommodation of this kind is temporary and is subject to change, due to the very large numbers of people involved and the limited accommodation options,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Ireland had welcomed over 113,000 people from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in early 2022, and had provided emergency accommodation to over 88,000.

They said the numbers in need of accommodation were reducing and a number of contracts were ending, with facilities being put to different use.

“Because the Department must ensure value for money and an effective system overall, this means some people will be moved to other locations, if they still require State-contracted accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

In the coming weeks the Department will visit the centre and offer follow on accommodation elsewhere to those that need it, and every effort will be made to keep them as close to their current location as possible. However, given the significant number of moves planned, this may not always be possible.

There have been a number of similar cases in recent weeks of Ukrainians being told they would be relocated. A group of women and children living in a hotel in Youghal, Co Cork, were also informed earlier this week they would have to move.

A group of about 110 living in a former holiday village in Blessington, Co Cork, were also told this week they would have to move.