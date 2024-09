A YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November could return home full-time in time for Christmas.

The girl was discharged from Temple Street Children’s Hospital earlier this month after a period of 281 days.

In an update posted to a GoFundMe page for the girl, a family member on 3 September said that the discharge marked a “new chapter in our darling’s rehabilitation”.

She is now in a new hospital but can come home on the weekends.

In a further update posted today, a family member remarked that the young girl is now in her fourth week of rehabilitation and that they are seeing “changes in our little angel on a daily basis”.

The family also thanked the public for their support and generosity and said that the money donated has allowed them to move to a new house with a wheelchair accessible layout.

It has also enabled them to purchase an adapted car which has allowed the family to take the young girl home at the weekends.

The family said they are hopeful of having their child home full-time before Christmas.

On 23 November last, the girl and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.